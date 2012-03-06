FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BP says actively marketing California refinery
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 10:22 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-BP says actively marketing California refinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - BP Plc is actively marketing its 253,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Carson, California, refinery but is not yet marketing its 406,570-bpd Texas City, Texas, plant, the company’s refining chief said on Tuesday.

Marketing of the Texas refinery will begin after it clears regulatory hurdles primarily set by federal safety regulator OSHA for completion by the end of the first quarter, Iain Conn told reporters at a Houston energy conference.

“As far as Texas City, we have not gone to market yet,” he said.

Both refineries are drawing interest from would-be buyers, Conn said.

BP announced in February 2011 that it was putting the two refineries up for sale as it reorients its U.S. refining operations to take advantage of Canadian crude supplies.

BP is also reconfiguring its 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery to run higher amounts of Canadian crude. Currently, BP’s Indiana, Ohio, and Washington state refineries run a combined 200,000 bpd in Canadian crude with the Whiting plant absorbing 70,000-80,000 bpd, Conn said.

After the reconfiguration is completed next year, the Whiting refinery alone will be able to run 350,000 bpd of crude oil from Canada, he said.

Conn also said the company would consider buying another refinery, but only in Asia, especially in China, where demand for refined products is growing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.