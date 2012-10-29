FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Treasury's Brainard to attend G-20 meeting in Mexico City
October 29, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Treasury's Brainard to attend G-20 meeting in Mexico City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Undersecretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard will attend a November 4-5 meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Mexico City, Mexico, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Brainard will join other finance ministers as well as central bank governors from rich and emerging market nations that make up the G20.

The Treasury Secretary is usually the official that represents the United States to the International Monetary Fund, G8 and G20 nations but Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will not attend.

This G20 meeting is scheduled to take place only a few days ahead of the Nov.6 presidential elections.

A U.S. Treasury official said Geithner’s absence was due to conflicts in his schedule. Geithner recently met with G7 partners and other countries at the IMF-World Bank meetings in Tokyo earlier this month.

Treasury said the group will discuss measures to promote global growth and economic stability in Mexico City.

