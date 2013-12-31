FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brain-dead California girl ordered kept on ventilator for 1 more week - family
December 31, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Brain-dead California girl ordered kept on ventilator for 1 more week - family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 30 (Reuters) - The family of a California girl who was declared brain dead after complications from a tonsillectomy won an 11th-hour court order on Monday requiring doctors to keep her connected to a breathing machine for at least another week, relatives said.

The mother and uncle of 13-year-old Jahi McMath told reporters that a court has issued an injunction barring Children’s Hospital in Oakland from removing the girl from a ventilator without her family’s consent before Jan. 7.

Such an order would extend the previous deadline of 5 p.m. local time on Monday, Dec. 30, which was set by an Alameda County Superior Court judge last week after two pediatric neurologists testified that Jahi lacked any brain function whatsoever and was thus beyond recovery. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)

