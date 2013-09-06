FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut says 2 hospital patients may have been exposed to brain disease
September 6, 2013 / 7:47 PM / in 4 years

Connecticut says 2 hospital patients may have been exposed to brain disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health said on Friday that two patients who recently underwent surgery at the VA Hospital may have been exposed to a rare brain disease, adding to 13 people already reported at risk in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The potential for exposure is believed to be the result of shared surgical instruments that were initially used on a now-deceased New Hampshire patient. The deceased patient is now believed to have had a sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a condition similar to “mad cow” disease but not linked to beef consumption. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

