By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO The United States halted imports of
fresh Brazilian beef on Thursday, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said, after a high percentage of shipments failed to
pass safety checks.
The USDA had "recurring concerns about the safety of the
products intended for the American market," after increasing
tests on Brazilian beef in March, according to a statement.
The agency raised scrutiny on Brazilian beef and
ready-to-eat products as a precaution following an investigation
into corruption involving Brazil's health inspectors that
targeted meat companies JBS SA and BRF SA.
JBS, the world's largest meat packer, declined to comment on
the U.S. ban.
The USDA's action threatens the reputation of meat from
Brazil, the world's top exporter of beef and poultry, even
though the United States is not a top customer. It also could
boost domestic sales in the United States.
"Product was already on the water and that's not going to be
allowed in," Altin Kalo, a U.S. livestock analyst at Steiner
Consulting Group, said about shipments headed to the United
States from Brazil via boat.
Since March, the USDA has rejected 11 percent of Brazilian
fresh beef products, compared to the rejection rate of 1 percent
for shipments from the rest of the world, the agency said. The
shipments, totaling about 1.9 million pounds, raised concerns
about public health, animal health and sanitation, according to
the USDA.
The agency said none of the rejected lots made it into the
U.S. market.
The move to block Brazilian meat is a turnaround for
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who warned in March that
Brazil might retaliate if the United States halted beef imports.
On Thursday, he said in a statement that "although
international trade is an important part of what we do at USDA,
and Brazil has long been one of our partners, my first priority
is to protect American consumers."
The U.S. suspension will remain in place until Brazil's
Agriculture Ministry "takes corrective action which the USDA
finds satisfactory," according to the agency.
A slew of global buyers, including China, Egypt and Chile,
curtailed imports of Brazilian meat after Brazilian federal
police unveiled an investigation into alleged corruption in the
sector on March 17.
Brazilian authorities said at the time that meat companies
made payments to government health officials to forego
inspections and cover up health violations.
The United States began allowing shipments of fresh beef
from Brazil last year after banning them due to concerns about
foot and mouth disease in cattle.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago and Tatiana
Bautzer in Sao Paulo)