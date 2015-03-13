FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. VP Biden, Brazil's Rousseff discuss security, trade -White House
#Energy
March 13, 2015

U.S. VP Biden, Brazil's Rousseff discuss security, trade -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Friday with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff to review cooperation on security, energy, trade and other issues, the White House said.

"The Vice President reaffirmed the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship, and emphasized President Obama's and his commitment to working with President Rousseff to advance our increasingly common interests as two hemispheric and global partners," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)

