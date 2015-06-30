FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff backs zero deforestation rate by 2030
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 30, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff backs zero deforestation rate by 2030

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday said her Latin American nation must engage in a clear reforestation policy, calling for a zero deforestation rate between now and 2030.

“We have the commitment to come to a zero deforestation or a zero illegal deforestation rate between now and 2030 and we also wish to turn the page and engage in a clear cut reforestation oriented policy,” Rousseff said at a joint news conference at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Idrees Ali and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.