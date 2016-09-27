FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
September 27, 2016

UPDATE 1-Political stability key for Brazil to grow again - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds official comments)

By David Lawder and Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The return of political stability is crucial for Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, to pull out of a bruising recession and grow again, said a senior U.S. official who met with Brazilian authorities on Tuesday.

The official, who asked for anonymity to speak freely, said Brazil's economic reform agenda puts the country in a better position to face a future increase of U.S. interest rates.

"The commitment that President Temer has made to reforms and the commitment he has made not just to those policies but to use his position and political capital to get them through Congress are very important, and we want to support that," said the official on the sidelines of a visit of U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to Brazilian President Michel Temer in Brasilia.

Lew commended Temer's "ambitious" steps to regain consumer and investor confidence in Brazil after a crippling, two-year recession.

"Brazil is poised to return to growth following the deepest recession in a hundred years," Lew told reporters. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
