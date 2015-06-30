FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff: Will hold people accountable in Petrobras scandal
June 30, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff: Will hold people accountable in Petrobras scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday she will hold people who engaged in corruption accountable in a scandal involving the state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Rousseff said at a White House news conference that some Petrobras employees engaged in corruption and that federal prosecutors are investigating the matter.

“Some employees working for Petrobras did engage in corruption or acts of corruption,” she said. “The circumstantial evidence that is available from the prosecutors are pretty substantial.”

U.S. President Barack Obama declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing investigation. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey and Idrees Ali)

