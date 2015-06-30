FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Rousseff agree to improve trade, travel - joint statement
June 30, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Rousseff agree to improve trade, travel - joint statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff agreed on Tuesday to take a series of steps to make it easier for people and goods to move between the two countries.

The presidents welcomed the “imminent opening of fresh beef trade” between the two countries, they said in a joint statement.

They also agreed to take steps so that Americans and Brazilians can travel between the two countries without visas and to allow Brazilians to apply for expedited “global entry” clearance when visiting the United States in early 2016. (Writing and reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)

