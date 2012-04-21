FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative activist Breitbart died of heart failure-coroner
April 21, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

Conservative activist Breitbart died of heart failure-coroner

Dan Whitcomb

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 20 (Reuters) - Conservative activist Andrew Breitbart died of heart failure with no prescription or illegal drugs in his system, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s officials said on Friday.

There was no significant trauma to the body of Breitbart, who died in March at the age of 43, and foul play was not suspected, a coroner’s spokesman said in a written statement.

The manner of death was classified as “natural.” A final autopsy report was expected to be released in about two weeks, the spokesman said.

Breitbart, the founder of a news Web site named after himself, was walking near his Los Angeles home when he collapsed on March 1, family members have said.

The outspoken blogger and commentator, who published politically inspired photos and undercover videos, was at the center of several news websites including www.Breitbart.tv, www.breitbart.com and www.biggovernment.com.

His work helped generate a number of prominent news stories. Those included undercover videos posted on his website about ACORN, a grass-roots group that offered housing assistance and other aid to the poor.

He also helped bring national attention a sexually suggestive photo Democratic U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner of New York posted through his Twitter page. That scandal eventually led to Weiner’s resignation last year. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Todd Eastham)

