Truck load in Washington state bridge collapse believed taller than span's low point

May 25 (Reuters) - The oversize load on a semi-trailer truck that struck a Washington state bridge was believed to be too tall for the lowest point of clearance on the structure, part of which collapsed after the collision, a federal safety official said on Saturday.

The truck was permitted by the state to carry a load at a height of 15 feet and 9 inches (4.6 metres), but the lowest point of clearance on the bridge was 14 feet and 6 inches (4.1 metres), Deborah Hersman, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said at an afternoon news conference.

The truck driver has told investigators he repeatedly measured the height of his load at 15 feet, 9 inches, Hersman said. She said the bridge was elliptical in shape, shorter on the sides than in the middle. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Cooney)