U.S. judge allows British spies to testify in disguise in militant's trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has agreed to allow six officers of MI5, Britain’s domestic counterintelligence agency, to testify in disguise and use pseudonyms at the Brooklyn trial of an alleged al Qaeda militant.

In a court order issued earlier this week, Judge Raymond Dearie said MI5 believes there would be dire consequences if its officers were required to testify without disguises and under their own names in the trial of al Qaeda suspect Abid Naseer.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin next month in the trial. U.S. prosecutors allege Naseer conspired with others to commit coordinated bombings in Manchester, England, New York City and Copenhagen on behalf of al Qaeda. Naseer is defending himself.

The judge said prosecutors argued it was essential to their case for MI5 officers to testify because they were the sole witnesses to many of the operational activities Naseer undertook in connection with his alleged plot to bomb Manchester.

Prosecutors expect the British spies will testify about Naseer’s meetings with alleged co-conspirators, his sending of coded messages to al Qaeda leaders, and his scouting of possible bombing targets.

In his ruling, the judge noted MI5 officers operate covertly both in Britain and overseas and are authorized to maintain their covers throughout their careers and even after they retire. “As a result they are effectively anonymous,” he said.

He said MI5 argued that forcing its officers to testify under their real identities would compromise past and current undercover operations and jeopardize their safety.

The judge said he agreed with prosecutors that the “light disguises” proposed for the MI5 witnesses, consisting of wigs and light makeup, would allow the defendant and jury to view the witnesses’ full facial expressions and assess the witnesses’ credibility.