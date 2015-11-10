N.Y. brokerage CEO pleads guilty to obstructing SEC examination

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The former chief executive officer of a New York brokerage pleaded guilty on Monday to obstructing a regulatory examination by having falsified invoices provided to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission personnel.

Charles Moore, who had headed Crucible Capital Group Inc, pleaded guilty to one of the three counts he faced in an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said.

His plea came more than a year after his initial arrest in August 2014, and just weeks before he was set to face trial on Dec. 2.

Under his plea agreement, Moore, 63, agreed not to appeal any prison term of 1-1/2 years or less. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

“Moore’s deceit, which included providing falsified documents to the SEC, has criminal consequences, and he now awaits sentencing for his acknowledged wrongdoing,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

A lawyer for Moore, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, declined comment.

According to prosecutors, Crucible held itself out as an investment banking “boutique” that helped small businesses raise money, and shared offices, employees and expenses with Angelic Holdings LLC, an unregistered affiliate that Moore also ran.

In 2013, the SEC opened a regulatory examination of Crucible to explore, among other issues, the accuracy of net capital figures the firm supplied in monthly reports to the agency.

Prosecutors said that in responding to a request for invoices to Angelic for Crucible-related expenses, Moore caused a Crucible employee to create falsified invoices to deliver to the SEC.

The goal, according to prosecutors, was to hide the extent of Crucible’s debts and make the firm’s net capital figures appear accurate, prosecutors said.

The case is U.S. v. Moore, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00648.