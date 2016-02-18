FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. brokerage CEO gets 6 months in prison for obstructing SEC examination
February 18, 2016 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. brokerage CEO gets 6 months in prison for obstructing SEC examination

Nate Raymond

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - By Nate Raymond

A former New York brokerage chief was sentenced on Thursday to six months in prison after admitting that he obstructed a regulatory examination by falsifying invoices provided to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Charles Moore, 63, who had been chief executive officer of Crucible Capital Group Inc, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan after pleading guilty to an obstruction charge in November, prosecutors said.

A lawyer for Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to prosecutors, Crucible held itself out as an investment banking “boutique” that helped small businesses raise money, and shared offices, employees and expenses with Angelic Holdings LLC, an unregistered affiliate that Moore also ran.

In 2013, the SEC opened a regulatory examination of Crucible to explore issues including the accuracy of net capital figures that the firm supplied monthly.

Prosecutors said that in responding to a request for invoices to Angelic for Crucible-related expenses, Moore directed a 24-year-old Crucible staffer to falsify invoices, in a bid to conceal large, unpaid debts and make the firm’s capital levels appear stronger.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
