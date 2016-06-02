Groups file suit challenging retirement advice rule -SIFMA

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The financial services industry, along with the U.S. Chamber Of Commerce and other groups, have filed a legal challenge to the U.S. Department of Labor's new rule on retirement advice, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said.

The suit, filed late Wednesday, was necessary because the rule "makes saving for retirement more difficult for the very same savers it seeks to protect," the association said in a statement released on Thursday. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Writing by Susan Heavey)