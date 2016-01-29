FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Labor Department takes fiduciary proposal on next step
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 29, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Labor Department takes fiduciary proposal on next step

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on Friday took the next step in requiring brokers who provide retirement advice to follow a “fiduciary” standard of putting their customers’ interests first, a move that could roil the financial services industry.

The Department sent the rule to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for review, according to the OMB’s Office of Regulatory Affairs web site.

The lead securities trade group, SIFMA, called for the OMB to undertake a comprehensive cost-benefit review of the final proposed rule, showing the industry’s skepticism about the requirement, a major part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law..

“The OMB has a statutory mandate to get this right. To do so, it must fully assess the economic impact of the DOL’s rule to ensure it serves the best interest of American investors without making saving harder and causing them undue harm,” said Kenneth Bentsen, Jr., president and CEO of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.