U.S. securities regulator says "disappointed" by retirement advice rule

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The sole Republican member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Michael Piwowar, expressed deep skepticism about a retirement advice rule that the Labor Department released on Wednesday, a sign of potential conflict over the long-awaited regulation.

“I am disappointed that the rule announced today seems to ignore the chorus of voices that questioned whether it will restrict middle-class families’ and minority communities’ access to professional financial advice by making retirement advice unaffordable,” Piwowar said in a statement. “I am fearful that those concerns, which were widely and bipartisanly held, will prove to be true once the rule becomes effective.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Diane Craft)