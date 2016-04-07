FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vanguard CEO 'encouraged' by efforts to revise retirement advice rule
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 7, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Vanguard CEO 'encouraged' by efforts to revise retirement advice rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Chief Executive Bill McNabb said on Thursday that he was encouraged by the U.S. Department of Labor’s steps to make its new rules on the advice brokers provide on retirement savings “more workable.”

McNabb, whose company is a major manager of retirement investments, said the U.S. government agency took “important steps to establish meaningful protections for retirement investors while making the final rule more workable,” in a statement posted online on Thursday. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.