Vanguard CEO 'encouraged' by efforts to revise retirement advice rule

April 7 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group Chief Executive Bill McNabb said on Thursday that he was encouraged by the U.S. Department of Labor’s steps to make its new rules on the advice brokers provide on retirement savings “more workable.”

McNabb, whose company is a major manager of retirement investments, said the U.S. government agency took “important steps to establish meaningful protections for retirement investors while making the final rule more workable,” in a statement posted online on Thursday. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)