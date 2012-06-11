FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: concerned about Commerce chief's health
June 11, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

White House: concerned about Commerce chief's health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was concerned about weekend traffic crashes involving Commerce Secretary John Bryson and about “health-related issues” that played a role in the incident.

“We’re still in the process of gathering information on it,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. Bryson has been cited for one hit-and-run car crash amid a broader investigation int o two collisions near his southern California home on Saturday that his office has linked to a seizure.

Asked whether President Barack Obama was aware that Bryson had a medical condition when he nominated him last year, Carney said: “The president nominated Secretary Bryson to serve because he felt he was capable of doing the job, and he has been an effective secretary since he was confirmed.”

He said White House chief of staff Jack Lew had spoken to Bryson on Monday but that Obama had not.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
