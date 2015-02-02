FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Air Force delays competition for ground surveillance planes
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Air Force delays competition for ground surveillance planes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force’s fiscal 2016 budget released on Monday delayed a long-awaited competition for a new air-ground surveillance aircraft to replace the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS).

The budget plan said it had restructured the program’s acquisition strategy to allow more time for technology development and reduce risk, which delayed the target date for initial combat use by one year to fiscal 2023.

The JSTARS program has been delayed repeatedly, although potential bidders had been heartened by statements from Air Force officials in recent months, as they began to talk about the program as a key priority.

Northrop Grumman Corp built the current JSTARS based on a Boeing 707 commercial airliner, and is keen to bid to build a replacement. Boeing Co, Bombardier Inc, and General Dynamics Corp’s Gulfstream unit are also expected to bid for the work.

To fund the new program, the Air Force said it would divest its E-8C test capability, and had drafted a plan to retire all E-8C between fiscal 2025 and 2026.

It also said it would delay the retirement of five E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) to fiscal 2019 from fiscal 2016 to help meet the needs of military commanders. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.