UPDATE 1-U.S. budget boosts funding for weapons, research in new areas

(Adds details, further changes)

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department’s budget request would boost funding for research, development and procurement of weapons by 13 percent to $190 billion in fiscal 2016, including nearly $11 billion for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet.

Following is a list of key programs and funding levels proposed for the fiscal 2016 year, which begins Oct. 1, the department said Monday. All measures must still be approved by Congress.

The budget requested:

- $10.6 billion for 57 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets.

- $3.4 billion for 16 P-8 maritime surveillance planes built by Boeing Co.

- $1.3 billion for five E-2D battle management aircraft built by Northrop Grumman Corp.

- $3 billion for continued development of Boeing’s KC-46A refueling planes, or tankers.

- $1.2 billion for a new bomber for the Air Force, which plans to announce a winner soon in a competition that pits Northrop against a Boeing-Lockheed team.

- $1.4 billion for continued work by General Dynamics Corp and Northrop on a replacement for the aging Ohio-class submarines that carry nuclear weapons.

- $11.6 billion for nine new ships, including smaller coastal warships built by Lockheed and Australia’s Austal , an aircraft carrier being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries, and other submarines and ships built by General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls.

- $1.6 billion to improve the reliability of interceptors in the Ground-based Missile Defense system managed by Boeing.

- $1.56 billion for 79 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

- $1.2 billion for CH-47 helicopters built by Boeing.

- $1.1 billion for 64 remanufactured Boeing Apache AH-64 helicopters.

- $821 million for procurement of more MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft built by privately held General Atomics.

- $5.5 billion for cybersecurity programs which could benefit Lockheed, General Dynamics, Northrop and Raytheon Co , among others.

- Accelerates by two years the development of a new Long Range Stand-Off Weapon to be used on the new bomber.

RESEARCH FOCUS

The Pentagon budget plan would boost funding for research and development programs by 6.3 percent to $69.8 billion, a move welcomed by industry, which has long urged the Pentagon to keep investing in longer-term projects.

It would fund high-speed strike weapons, a new initiative to start work on a sixth-generation fighter, a railgun weapon that fires at seven times the speed of sound, as well as improved navigation and timing equipment, and high-energy lasers.

PROGRAM CUTS

- The budget again seeks to retire the popular A-10 “Warthog” close air support aircraft for savings of $382 million, a move sure to anger Congress, which rejected a similar proposal last year.

- It proposes $87 million in additional savings by halting production of the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) built by Raytheon. The Navy said it had sufficient JSOW weapons in inventory and other weapons to handle future needs. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)