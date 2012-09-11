US House Speaker Boehner says not confident about fiscal cliff

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said he is “not confident” that a divided Washington can avoid a looming “fiscal cliff” that could push the country into a recession.

“I‘m not confident at all” about avoiding the so-called “fiscal cliff,” Boehner said. The fiscal cliff refers to the series of unresolved fiscal issues including the Bush-era tax cuts that expire at the end of the year and across-the-board spending cuts that are set to begin in January.