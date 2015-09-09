Boehner: No decisions made on U.S. government spending bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday said that he has made no decisions on when the House will begin consideration of a stop-gap spending bill that would avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

Congress has less than three weeks to pass a temporary spending measure during a crowded September schedule that also will include consideration of a contentious measure aimed at stopping the Iran nuclear deal and a first-ever address by Pope Francis to a joint session of Congress. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)