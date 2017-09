WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner will seek to fund most of the U.S. government through Sept. 30, 2015, a senior Republican aide said on Tuesday.

During a closed meeting of House Republicans, Boehner proposed short-term funding for the Department of Homeland Security to reconsider President Barack Obama’s immigration move early next year, the House aide said. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)