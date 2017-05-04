By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK A week after President Donald Trump
vowed to impose new tariffs on Canadian lumber imports to help
the U.S. timber industry, lawmakers passed a spending bill that
could push U.S. government agencies to promote burning wood
pellets to fuel power plants.
The budget bill that the U.S. House of Representatives
passed on Wednesday, which makes way for nearly $1.2 trillion in
federal spending, directs the Environmental Protection Agency,
the Department of Energy and the Department of Agriculture to
"establish clear policies that reflect the carbon neutrality of
biomass."
Biomass, or wood pellet fuel, is considered a renewable
energy source because it is composed of trees, which can be
replaced after they are cut down. It is used to heat homes and
fuel power plants.
Scientists say burning wood pellets actually produces more
harmful greenhouse emissions than coal or natural gas.
"Recent advances in science and accounting for pollution
from different types of woody biomass have clarified that
burning trees to produce electricity actually increases carbon
emissions compared with fossil fuels for many decades and
contributes to other air pollution problems," a group of 60 U.S.
scientists wrote in a 2014 letter to the UK's secretary of state
for energy and climate change.
The European Union already treats biomass as carbon-friendly
and subsidizes its production.
A biomass industry group offered praise for the measure on
Wednesday.
"We are thrilled to see such strong bipartisan support for
biomass, which Congress is officially recognizing as the carbon
neutral, renewable energy source that it is," said Dave Tenny,
president and chief executive of the National Alliance of Forest
Owners, in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.
Environmental groups criticized the decision. Danna Smith,
executive director of the Dogwood Alliance, an environmental
group focused on forests and logging in the southern United
States, said the provision "will add to a significant climate
problem we already have in the U.S."
The legislation, which will keep the government funded
through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, now goes to the
Senate, which is expected to pass it before a midnight Friday
deadline.