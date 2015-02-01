Obama's $4 trillion budget foresees $474 bln deficit -NY Times

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will propose a $4 trillion budget for fiscal year 2016 on Monday that foresees a $474 billion deficit, which would represent a manageable 2.5 percent of U.S. Gross Domestic Product, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The budget envisions a $687 billion deficit by 2025, it said, while debt would grow every year and remain about 75 percent of GDP.

The budget also includes $105 million for “trade adjustment assistance” to help workers who have been affected by free trade pacts, it said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)