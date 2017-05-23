U.S. CFTC seeks bigger budget than White House proposal

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. derivatives regulatory agency is splitting with the White House over how large its fiscal 2018 budget should be, saying it needs extra funds to help carry out its mission.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday it is seeking a $31.5 million boost on its current $250 million budget.

The White House, by contrast, is proposing to keep the CFTC's budget flat. It is also proposing to keep the Securities and Exchange Commission's budget flat at $1.6 billion, though it recommends allotting an additional $244.5 million to help pay for the SEC to relocate its headquarters. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)