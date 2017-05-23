FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump budget proposal slashes global health, peacekeeping
May 23, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 5 months ago

Trump budget proposal slashes global health, peacekeeping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration’s budget proposal would significantly cut U.S. funding for global health programs, food aid, international peacekeeping, educational and cultural exchanges, and climate change programs, according to budget documents released on Tuesday.

U.S. funding for global health programs including efforts focusing on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria would see a 24 percent cut under President Donald Trump’s budget, to about $6.5 billion for 2018, according to the proposal.

The budget proposal also includes a 44 percent cut to funding for international organizations, but does not say exactly what could get cut, other than “funding for organizations that work against U.S. foreign policy interests.” The budget proposal said the NATO military alliance “would continue to be fully funded.” (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

