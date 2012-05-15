FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geithner urges reining in U.S. budget deficit
May 15, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Geithner urges reining in U.S. budget deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. budget deficits are unsustainable in the long run, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday, warning lawmakers that the world will not always have confidence in the U.S. political system if Washington does not address the country’s fiscal problems.

“We can’t run the country on the assumption that the world is always going to have confidence in the ability of the American political system to act,” Geithner told an event sponsored by the Peterson Foundation.

“We have to earn that confidence over time. We have to justify that confidence. That is going to require us to do more in the near term,” he said.

