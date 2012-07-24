FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CBO says Supreme Court ruling to reduce gov't healthcare costs
July 24, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

U.S. CBO says Supreme Court ruling to reduce gov't healthcare costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday the Supreme Court ruling that upheld President Barack Obama’s healthcare law but changed Medicaid requirements will save the government some $84 billion over 11 years.

Most of the savings will come from states limiting expansion of their Medicaid healthcare coverage for the poor. The CBO also said that repealing Obama’s healthcare law would increase the deficit over the next decade by $109 billion, mostly because the law includes revenue increases and cost savings to pay for expanding medical coverage to the uninsured.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
