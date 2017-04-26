FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
White House assures Democrats it will continue to pay Obamacare subsidies -source
April 26, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 4 months ago

White House assures Democrats it will continue to pay Obamacare subsidies -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The White House has assured Democrats it will keep paying subsidies for low-income Americans receiving healthcare coverage under Obamacare, removing a key sticking point in talks over a government funding bill, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration had threatened to cut off the payments unless Democrats agreed to provide funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but Democrats made clear they would not support a bill that funded the wall.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney

