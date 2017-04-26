White House assures Democrats it will continue to pay Obamacare subsidies -source

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The White House has assured Democrats it will keep paying subsidies for low-income Americans receiving healthcare coverage under Obamacare, removing a key sticking point in talks over a government funding bill, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration had threatened to cut off the payments unless Democrats agreed to provide funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but Democrats made clear they would not support a bill that funded the wall.