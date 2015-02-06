FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. budget deficit grew slightly in first four months of FY 2015-CBO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. budget deficit grew slightly in first four months of FY 2015-CBO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office on Friday estimated a $195 billion U.S. budget deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal year, up from $183 billion in the same period last year.

The CBO said the $12 billion increase in the deficit for the October-January period was largely driven by lower payments to the U.S. Treasury this year from government-controlled mortgage finance groups Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac compared to the prior year period. Both receipts and outlays were up by about 8 percent, the non-partisan budget agency said.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.