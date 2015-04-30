U.S. House Republicans pass budget plan, set sights on Obamacare

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Republicans in U.S. House of Representatives passed the first joint House-Senate budget plan in six years on Thursday, a measure that aids the party’s goal of dismantling President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform law this year.

The Republican-authored plan would eliminate deficits by 2024 through deep cuts to social programs while increasing military spending by nearly $40 billion next year. It passed 226-197 largely on party lines.

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to pass the budget plan next week. Because it is a non-binding resolution, Obama does not sign it into law. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)