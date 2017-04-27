WASHINGTON The U.S. Congress took steps to
extend until May 5 the deadline for reaching a deal on federal
spending through September and head off a feared government
shutdown at midnight on Friday.
Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday to fund
government operations at current levels for one more week,
giving them more time to finish negotiations with Democrats on a
spending plan for the rest of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
The legislation was likely to be voted on by the House of
Representatives and Senate on Friday, meaning that if it passes,
it would have to be rushed to President Donald Trump to sign
into law promptly.
Without this extension or a longer-term funding bill,
federal agencies will run out of money by midnight Friday,
likely triggering abrupt layoffs of hundreds of thousands of
federal government workers until funding resumes.
The last government shutdown, in 2013, lasted for 17 days,
and many lawmakers were nervous about the prospect of another.
"I'm confident we will be able to pass a short-term
extension" of funding for programs for the fiscal year that
began nearly seven months ago, House Speaker Paul Ryan told
reporters.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi warned that the purpose
of the stopgap measure was to tie up loose ends of a deal to
provide around $1 trillion in money for the fiscal year ending
Sept. 30 and not for "kicking the can down the road to have this
same back-and-forth" over funding disputes.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen
expressed optimism in a statement that a final funding package
will be completed soon.
In the midst of the delicate negotiations, Trump took to
Twitter to blast Democrats.
"As families prepare for summer vacations in our National
Parks - Democrats threaten to close them and shut down the
government. Terrible!," Trump tweeted, along with a series of
other tweets.
Negotiators were racing against the clock to resolve
remaining disputes in the massive spending bill amid talks that
have already handed Democrats at least two major victories
despite Republican control of Congress.
Trump, a Republican, gave in to Democratic demands that the
spending bill not include money to start building the wall he
wants to erect on the U.S.-Mexico border. His administration
also agreed to continue funding for a major component of
Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, despite
vows to end the program.
It remained unclear whether Republicans would prevail in
their effort to significantly increase defense spending without
similar increases for other domestic programs. Trump has
proposed a $30 billion spending boost for the Pentagon for the
rest of this fiscal year.
Such funding disputes could resurface later in spending
bills for the next fiscal year starting in October.
Other disagreements must also still be ironed out in the
current plan, including funding to make a healthcare program for
coal miners permanent and to plug a gap in Puerto Rico's
Medicaid program, the government health insurance program for
the poor.
Additional "riders" on other issues could also be tucked
into the legislation, which must pass both the House and Senate.
Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress, they
hold just 52 seats in the Senate and will need support from some
Democrats to win the 60 votes needed there to pass the bill.