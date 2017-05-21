WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will include cuts to Medicaid and propose changes to other assistance programs for low-income citizens, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's proposal follows on a Republican healthcare bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives in early May that seeks to overhaul the national healthcare system and cut more than $800 billion over the next 10 years from Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

The healthcare bill faces a difficult time in the Senate, where Democrats and some Republicans worry about its impact on costs for low-income Americans, among other issues.

The report said the White House will also give individual U.S. states more autonomy over a variety of anti-poverty poverty programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the largest U.S. anti-hunger program which was formerly called the food stamp program.

More than 44 million Americans received benefits from the SNAP program in February according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mary Milliken)