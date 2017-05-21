WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's
budget proposal, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will include
cuts to Medicaid and propose changes to other assistance
programs for low-income citizens, the Washington Post reported
on Sunday.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Trump's proposal follows on a Republican healthcare bill
that passed the U.S. House of Representatives in early May that
seeks to overhaul the national healthcare system and cut more
than $800 billion over the next 10 years from Medicaid, the
government health insurance program for the poor and disabled.
The healthcare bill faces a difficult time in the Senate,
where Democrats and some Republicans worry about its impact on
costs for low-income Americans, among other issues.
The report said the White House will also give individual
U.S. states more autonomy over a variety of anti-poverty poverty
programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
(SNAP), the largest U.S. anti-hunger program which was formerly
called the food stamp program.
More than 44 million Americans received benefits from the
SNAP program in February according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mary
Milliken)