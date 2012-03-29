U.S. House passes Republican Ryan budget plan

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans passed Congressman Paul Ryan’s deficit-cutting budget plan on Thursday, setting it up as a central theme for their election-year campaign efforts and as a massive target for Democratic attacks over healthcare cuts.

The Ryan blueprint, which proposes to cut tax rates and stem the growth of federal debt at the expense of social programs, won House approval on a strict party-line vote of 228-191. It faces certain death in the Senate, but some of its components, especially reforms to the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly, will live on in campaign ads, debates and speeches for months to come.