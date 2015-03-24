U.S. House Republicans vow to close ranks, support budget plan

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - With defense and deficit hawks still eyeing each other warily over the federal budget, House Republican leaders predicted on Tuesday that their fractious caucus would close ranks and support a 10-year balanced-budget plan.

Some Republican lawmakers want more military spending, while others focus on keeping the budget deficit under control. To overcome these differences, leaders will give lawmakers a choice of plans to vote on in the hope that one will pass.

Beginning on Wednesday, the House of Representatives was expected to begin voting on a range of differing budget blueprints, including three from Republicans who now control both chambers of Congress. These call for deep cuts to social safety net programs.

Whatever emerges from the Republicans’ votes has little to no chance of actually becoming law, but it will help Republican efforts to show they can work together and govern.

Representative Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican, responsible for securing votes, said the party was “coming together” to support a budget that meets the needs of both camps.

“The budget’s always a visionary document, but it’s also a unifying document,” Scalise told reporters.

Deficit hawks insist that “sequester” statutory spending caps be maintained and that any additional funding for an off-budget war operations account be offset with alternate savings.

More than 70 House Republicans, however, want the Republican budget to meet or exceed the overall defense request made by Democratic President Barack Obama.

The floor strategy for the budget will give Republicans a chance to vote for two versions of House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price’s plan. One would add $36 billion to an off-budget war account while requiring an effort to find alternate savings. The other would add $38 billion with no offsets.

Both versions propose to cut domestic spending by $5.5 trillion over 10 years, with deep cuts to social programs.

Other budget alternatives will be put up for votes, including three from Democrats and one from the conservative Republican Study Committee that slashes 10-year spending by $7.1 trillion while shifting more money from domestic programs to the core defense budget.

Representative Mo Brooks, a conservative Republican from Alabama, said he would support Price’s budget with $38 billion in war funding even without offsets.

“It doesn’t do any good to be financially responsible if you’re dead, so I‘m going to vote for it to protect national security,” Brooks said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Andre Grenon)