U.S. Senate passes Republican budget with deep spending cuts

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate early on Friday passed a Republican-authored budget plan that seeks $5.1 trillion in domestic spending cuts over 10 years while boosting military funding, putting Congress on a path to complete its first full budget in six years.

The 52-46 vote on the non-binding budget resolution came at the end of a marathon 18-hour session that saw approval of dozens of amendments ranging from Iran sanctions to carbon emissions and immigration policy. (Reporting By David Lawder; editing by John Stonestreet)