3 months ago
Trump budget to include $200 bln for infrastructure over decade -official
May 19, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 3 months ago

Trump budget to include $200 bln for infrastructure over decade -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.

The $200 billion in infrastructure spending, which was first reported by Bloomberg News, will be part of a budget proposal that Trump plans to release on May 23, the White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to invest $1 trillion over a decade on roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum

