U.S. budget surplus shrinks to $51.8 billion in June
July 13, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. budget surplus shrinks to $51.8 billion in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States posted a budget surplus of $51.8 billion in June, down 27 percent from the same period last year, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $51 billion surplus last month. The government had a surplus of $70.5 billion in June of 2014, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $313.4 billion at the end of last month.

Receipts last month totaled $342.9 billion, a 6 percent increase from June 2014, while outlays stood at $291.2 billion, up 15 percent from the same period last year. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

