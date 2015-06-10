FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. posts budget deficit of $82.4 billion in May
June 10, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. posts budget deficit of $82.4 billion in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The United States posted a budget deficit of $82.4 billion in May, a 37 percent drop from the same period last year, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $98 billion deficit for last month. The deficit was $130 billion in May of 2014, according to Treasury’s monthly budget statement.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $365 billion at the end of last month.

Receipts last month were $212 billion, up 6 percent from the same period last year, while outlays were $295 billion, down 11 percent from the same period last year, Treasury said. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)

