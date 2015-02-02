FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US aims to lead redesign Raytheon missile defense "kill vehicle"
February 2, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

US aims to lead redesign Raytheon missile defense "kill vehicle"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Missile Defense Agency on Monday said it was close to finalizing a government-led effort to redesign a Raytheon Co “kill vehicle” used in the ground-based missile defense system that would involve Raytheon, Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Vice Admiral James Syring, who heads the agency, said the government would own the new design, which it would use as the basis for a competition to produce the new vehicles in 2018.

Syring said the agency also planned to award a contract for development of a new long-range discriminating radar before the end of fiscal 2015. The competition began last month, and companies must submit their proposals in March.

Syring said it was a very competitive field, and there was “absolutely no presumed winner” in that competition, which will result in a contract valued at nearly $1 billion.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

