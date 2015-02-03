UPDATE 1-U.S. to lead redesign of Raytheon missile defense 'kill vehicle'

(Adds Syring quotes, background on redesign effort, interceptor program paragraphs 3-8, 12)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Missile Defense Agency on Monday said it was close to finalizing a government-led effort to redesign a Raytheon Co “kill vehicle” used in the ground-based missile defense system that would involve Raytheon, Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Vice Admiral James Syring, who heads the agency, said the government would own the new design, which it would use as the basis for a competition to produce the new vehicles in 2018.

The government decided to spearhead the redesign effort instead of hiring a prime contractor so it could benefit from the positive aspects of each of the proposals submitted by the three rival companies, Syring told reporters at a budget briefing.

“It’s our desire to get the best of all three, and that’s what we intend to do,” Syring said.

The redesign effort is part of a broader effort led by Syring to improve the reliability of the existing fleet of ground-based interceptors after a series of test failures, quality problems and other issues in recent years.

The agency conducted a successful intercept test in June for the first time since 2008. A non-intercept test was planned this year to evaluate alternative “divert thruster” to steer the interceptor, with the next intercept test slated a year later.

Boeing runs the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system for the government, but the Missile Defense Agency will take over the effort to develop a new more reliable kill vehicle or warhead once its plan is approved. Syring said the Pentagon was “very close” to approving the plan.

The agency requested $279 million as part of its overall $8.1 billion budget to continue design work on a new kill vehicle to improve reliability, availability and performance, and ensure the warheads were more producible.

The agency’s 2016 budget request also includes funding for a detailed look at the reliability and design characteristics of the current fleet of interceptors.

Syring said the agency also planned to award a contract for development of a new long-range discriminating radar before the end of fiscal 2015. Bids are due in March, with Raytheon, Lockheed and Northrop Grumman Corp expected to bid.

Syring said there was “absolutely no presumed winner” in that competition, which will result in a contract valued at nearly $1 billion.

The Air Force initially chose Raytheon to develop a separate long-range radar but is now reevaluating bids received from all three firms after Lockheed and Northrop protested the initial decision. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)