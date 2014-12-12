FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama hails U.S. budget compromise, says it has funds needed for Ebola
#Healthcare
December 12, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Obama hails U.S. budget compromise, says it has funds needed for Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday hailed a budget compromise that many of his fellow Democrats opposed, saying it is a product of both sides working together.

“This is by definition a compromise bill,” Obama told reporters as he met senior aides to discuss the U.S. fight against the Ebola virus. He said it was the type of legislation that is produced from divided government.

Obama said the $1.01 trillion legislation that passed the House of Representatives and appeared headed toward approval by the Senate contains funds necessary for the fight against Ebola.

“We’ve got to stay on this,” he said of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. “This is not a fight that is going to go away any time soon.”

Reporting By Steve Holland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
