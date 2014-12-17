FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama signs bill $1.1 trillion government spending bill
December 17, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Obama signs bill $1.1 trillion government spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday signed a $1.1 trillion spending bill passed by Congress last week that lifted the threat of a government shutdown.

The legislation funds most government agencies through September 2015. The Department of Homeland Security will be treated differently, getting a funding extension only through Feb. 27, by which time Republicans will control both chambers of Congress.

Passage of the 1,603-page bill was a long struggle in the Senate and the House of Representatives marked by bitter disputes over changes to banking regulations and Obama’s recent executive order on immigration. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)

