Obama budget offer to drop olive branch for Republicans
February 20, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 4 years ago

Obama budget offer to drop olive branch for Republicans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s soon-to-be released budget proposal for the 2015 fiscal year drops a past offer to trim cost-of-living increases in Social Security, a White House official said on Thursday.

The offer made in last year’s budget had been an attempt to gain some Republican support. Dropping it this year is a sign Democrats are girding for November congressional elections.

The budget offer, to be issued on March 4, will to adhere to spending levels agreed to in a two-year bipartisan budget deal that was achieved at the end of last year, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Obama budget will include new proposals, including expanded tax credits for the working poor, the official said.

