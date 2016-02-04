FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Republicans vow to kill Obama oil tax idea
February 4, 2016 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Republicans vow to kill Obama oil tax idea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Thursday reacted swiftly to President Barack Obama’s call for a new, $10 per barrel tax on oil, promising to kill what they called an “absurd” idea.

“From day one of President Obama’s administration, he has waged open warfare on American energy,” said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican.

Obama will propose the tax in his upcoming fiscal 2017 budget submission to Congress next week. He wants to use the revenues to increase investments in clean transportation projects, according to the White House.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Walsh

