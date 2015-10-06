Pentagon sees big impact if U.S. Congress fails to pass FY16 budget

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department would protect spending on operations and readiness if Congress fails to pass a budget for fiscal 2016, which means the impact would fall heavily on procurement programs, the Pentagon’s chief arms buyer said Tuesday.

Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall said a long-term continuing resolution would maintain spending at last year’s levels, and could cause the department to break multiyear agreements with companies, which would result in expensive penalties.