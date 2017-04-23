FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schumer says U.S. budget deal doable if Trump stays out of it
April 23, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 4 months ago

Schumer says U.S. budget deal doable if Trump stays out of it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he believes lawmakers could reach a short-term U.S. budget deal by Friday if President Donald Trump did not meddle in their talks with "poison pill" demands like funding for a border wall.

"I am hopeful that we can get a budget done," Schumer said at a news conference. "The only fly in the ointment is that the president is being a little heavy-handed, and mixing in and asking for things such as the (border) wall."

"So we'd ask him to let us do our work, not throw in some last-minute poison pills that could undo it and we could get this done." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

